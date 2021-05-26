us capitol police

US Capitol Police Officer on Motorcycle Injured in Crash

“At this time, this does not appear to be tied to terrorism and there is no threat to Congress or the Capitol Complex,” Capitol Police said

By NBC Washington Staff

A U.S. Capitol Police officer on a motorcycle was hit by a van and airlifted to a hospital with injuries, the police department said. 

The officer was hit at Washington Avenue and C Street SW, south of the U.S. Capitol, the department said. 

The driver of the van remained on the scene and was arrested for driving without a valid permit. 

“At this time, this does not appear to be tied to terrorism and there is no threat to Congress or the Capitol Complex,” Capitol Police said. 

Debris was scattered at the crash scene and the officer’s motorcycle was on its side. A white van with damage to the front end was parked nearby.

Streets in the area were closed. 

