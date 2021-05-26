US Capitol Police Officer on Motorcycle Injured in Crash

A U.S. Capitol Police officer on a motorcycle was hit by a van and airlifted to a hospital with injuries, the police department said.

The officer was hit at Washington Avenue and C Street SW, south of the U.S. Capitol, the department said.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The driver of the van remained on the scene and was arrested for driving without a valid permit.

“At this time, this does not appear to be tied to terrorism and there is no threat to Congress or the Capitol Complex,” Capitol Police said.

Debris was scattered at the crash scene and the officer’s motorcycle was on its side. A white van with damage to the front end was parked nearby.

Streets in the area were closed.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.