US Capitol Police Name Acting Chief After Riot

U.S. Capitol Police have a new acting chief after the chief announced he would resign in the wake of the Capitol riot.

Assistant Chief Yogananda Pittman will be the acting chief, the department said. She joined the department in 2001, rose through the ranks and is Assistant Chief for Protective and Intelligence Operations, the Capitol Police website says.

Pittman was one of the first African-American female supervisors to attain the rank of captain, the site says.

Capitol Police announced Thursday that Chief Steven Sund would resign effective Jan. 16. He already has left, News4 reported.

US Capitol Police confirm chief Steve Sund, who’d announced he’d resign effective Jan 16, is already gone. — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) January 10, 2021

As of Friday, the U.S. Capitol Police Board, which oversees security on Capitol Hill, was down to just one member following the riot. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell asked for and received the resignation of Sergeant-at-Arms of the Senate Michael Stenger effective immediately. Longtime Sergeant-at-Arms of the House Paul Irving also resigned. Only Architect of the Capitol J. Brett Blanton remained on the board, which oversees a half-billion-dollar budget and thousands of employees.

Pittman joined the board. Its new acting head is Jennifer Hemingway, who also is serving as acting Senate sergeant at arms.

The U.S. Capitol Police Officers’ Union faulted the agency’s preparation for Wednesday’s riot in a scathing statement, comparing it to First Amendment protests by Black Lives Matter supporters last summer.

