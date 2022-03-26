Things to Do DC

US Botanic Garden to Fully Reopen

D.C. residents and tourists can officially enjoy the spring season at the U.S. Botanic Garden starting April 1

By Ayanna Martinez

D.C.-area residents and tourists can soon officially enjoy the spring season at the U.S. Botanic Garden.

The oldest continuously operating public garden in the U.S. announced that it will reopen the Conservatory to the public on April 1, marking a full reopening of all areas of the museum.

The U.S. Botanic Garden first closed more than two years ago due to COVID-19.

Visitors are invited to explore the garden's newly renovated spaces filled with a collection of plants from across the country and around the world, and a new exhibit on agriculture.

Masks will be recommended but not required for indoor spaces, and visitors will be encouraged to maintain social distance from other visitor groups.

The Conservatory will resume normal hours of 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, the gated outdoor gardens will be open spring and summer hours of 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., and the Bartholdi Fountain and Gardens will continue to be open dawn to dusk.

Entrance is free and timed tickets will not be required.

