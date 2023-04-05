US Attorney Investigating Fatal Park Police Shooting of Teen

The U.S. Attorney's Office opened a civil rights investigation into the U.S. Park Police officer who shot and killed a 17-year-old D.C. boy.

In the minutes leading up to the shooting of Dalaneo Martin, a D.C. police officer can be heard on body-worn camera video discussing a plan for how they are going to get the sleeping teenager out of a running car that had been reported stolen.

“If he does, if he takes off, just let him go, but don’t get inside that car until we know,” the officer said.

Then as the car takes off, at least two D.C. officers seem surprised a U.S. Park Police officer is inside.

Martin’s family didn’t know that until they viewed the video Tuesday.

“Do not get into that car,” the family’s attorney emphasized. “If he flees, let him go. You all saw that video. You saw the first thing that that officer did was get in to that car. We also saw the officers pulling Mr. Martin in opposite directions. They were not a cohesive unit.”

The video shows the officer in the back seat of the car as Martin speeds away.

Martin’s mother questions why the officer used lethal force so quickly.

A spokesman for U.S. Park Police confirmed Wednesday the officer was armed with a taser.

“I want the officer name released immediately,” said Martin’s mother. “I want him arrested. I want him to stop getting paid.”

Terra Martin said losing her son this way has been deeply painful.

“I don’t sleep; I don’t eat,” she said. “Justice needs to be served.”

Although police said a gun was found in the car, there’s no indication the officers saw it inside the car before Martin took off.

Park Police said they will not comment on the order given by the D.C. officer not to get in the car, saying it’s all part of the investigation. A spokesman also said Park Police have a policy against releasing the officers’ names.

