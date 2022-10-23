US Army Reports ‘Barricade Situation' at Base Outside DC

A “barricade situation” has drawn the FBI and other law enforcement officials to a U.S. Army base outside the nation's capital Sunday, according to the official twitter account of Fort Belvoir in northern Virginia.

The base tweeted shortly before 1 p.m. that its law enforcement officials, local police and the FBI had responded “to a barricade situation” Sunday morning.

Fort Belvoir law enforcement officials & the FBI Washington Field Office's National Capital Response Squad responded with local law enforcement partners to a barricade situation at Fort Belvoir Sunday morning. The situation is ongoing, & we cannot comment further at this time. pic.twitter.com/pdU7RhRBAF — Fort Belvoir, Va. (@Fort_Belvoir) October 23, 2022

“The situation is ongoing, & we cannot comment further at this time,” the base tweeted.

It provided no other details except to say some of the gates to the installation remained open.

Fort Belvoir is located about 20 miles (32 kilometers) from Washington.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for more updates.