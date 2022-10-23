Fort Belvoir

US Army Reports ‘Barricade Situation' at Base Outside DC

By The Associated Press

Fort Belvoir
NBCWashington

A “barricade situation” has drawn the FBI and other law enforcement officials to a U.S. Army base outside the nation's capital Sunday, according to the official twitter account of Fort Belvoir in northern Virginia.

The base tweeted shortly before 1 p.m. that its law enforcement officials, local police and the FBI had responded “to a barricade situation” Sunday morning.

“The situation is ongoing, & we cannot comment further at this time,” the base tweeted.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

It provided no other details except to say some of the gates to the installation remained open.

Fort Belvoir is located about 20 miles (32 kilometers) from Washington.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for more updates.

Decision 2022 Oct 21

Thousands of Virginia Voters Sent Incorrect Voting Info: Here's How to Check Your Polling Place

COVID-19 Oct 21

Youngkin, Gilbert Oppose Adding COVID Vaccines to State List

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Fort BelvoirUS Army
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Coronavirus Pandemic See It, Share It Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds Submit a tip The Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds LX News Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us