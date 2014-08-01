U.S.-Africa Summit Closes Many D.C. Streets

A massive four-day summit is underway in D.C., which means that getting around is extra-complicated with international leaders in town.

The U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit began Monday, meaning road closures, detours and parking restrictions.

The U.S. Office of Personnel Management (OPM) said that agencies should consider allowing telework to stay out of the gridlock.

Each day brings a new set of road closures based on the summit's schedule, with main events being held at the National Academy of Sciences, the World Bank, the White House and the Mandarin Oriental Hotel. The D.C. Department of Transportation said potential protests could cause more traffic delays.

Here's what you need to know about getting around downtown:



Traveling by Metrorail/Metrobus:



While Metrorail service should not be affected, more than a dozen Metrobus routes are detoured because of the summit. For specifics, get alerts here or follow Metrobus on Twitter.

Driving:

Road closures began Sunday around downtown and are staggered throughout the week based on the summit's schedule. Most of the closures take place in the Foggy Bottom neighborhood, around the White House and in Southwest D.C. north of Maine Avenue and east of the Tidal Basin.

For a detailed look at the affected roads, check out a map released by the Secret Service. Here's a day-by-day rundown of the road closures:

From Sunday to Thursday:

29th Street NW between K and M streets NW

F Street NW between 14th and 15th streets NW

23rd Street NW southbound curb lane from E Street NW to Constitution Avenue NW

29th Street NW between the Canal Channel to M Street NW

Monday and Tuesday:



22nd Street NW between C Street NW and Constitution Avenue NW

Desales Street NW between Connecticut Avenue NW and 17th St. NW

Maine Avenue SW between 9th and 12th streets SW, and between Ohio Drive SW and 9th Street SW

D Street SW between 12th, 13th and 14th streets SW

Tuesday Only:

Maryland Avenue SW

15th Street NW southbound curb lane only between H Street NW and E Street/Pennsylvania Avenue NW

17th Street NW northbound curb lane only between C and H streets NW

Wednesday Only:

Several exits off the Constitution Avenue ramp will be closed. All traffic must exit onto Independence Avenue.

All westbound Constitution Avenue traffic will be forced onto Henry Bacon and over the Memorial Bridge.

Virginia Avenue between 23rd and 18th streets NW

C and D street

19th through 23rd streets between C Street and Constitution Avenue

Parking Restrictions:



You'll see rows and rows of "No Parking" signs around the State Department, the L'Enfant Plaza Metro station and the Mandarin Oriental hotel at various times from Sunday to Thursday.

Here are the main restrictions to look out for each day:

Sunday to Thursday:

29th Street between K and M streets NW

23rd Street curb lane from E Street to Constitution Avenue

Tuesday Only:

Maine Avenue SW between 6th and 14th streets SW and between Ohio Drive SW and 6th Street SW

D and C streets between 14th and 12th streets

12th Street SW between Independence Avenue and Maine Avenue eastbound

9th Street SW between the tunnel exit and Maine Avenue eastbound

7th Street SW between G Street SW and Maine Avenue eastbound

Maine Avenue ramp (both sides) between the Southwest Freeway at 12th Street Expressway and 14th Street SW

15th Street NW southbound between H Street NW and Pennsylvania Avenue NW

17th Street NW northbound between C and H streets NW

Wednesday Only:

Constitution Avenue ramp between 23rd Street NW and the merge to Roosevelt Memorial Bridge

Constitution Avenue ramp eastbound between the E Street exit from Roosevelt Bridge to 23rd Street NW

Constitution Avenue in both directions between 17th and 23rd streets NW

23rd Street NW between Lincoln Memorial Circle NW and E Street NW

D Street NW between 23rd Street NW and Virginia Avenue NW

Virginia Avenue NW between 23rd and 19th streets NW

21st Street NW between E Street NW and Virginia Avenue NW

C Street NW between Virginia Avenue NW and 23rd Street NW

19th Street NW between E Street NW and Constitution Avenue NW

20th through 22nd Streets NW between C Street NW and Constitution Avenue NW

Henry Bacon Drive between Lincoln Memorial Circle and Constitution Avenue NW

To help alleviate traffic congestion, OPM strongly recommends agencies consider the use of telework for their employees. Additionally, agencies should consider encouraging employees who can be spared from their duties to request to adjust their work schedules.