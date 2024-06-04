Upscale DC restaurant Limani becomes first to donate free meals to Miriam's Kitchen post-pandemic

In collaboration with Miriam’s Kitchen, Limani’s chefs are preparing and distributing hundreds of meals to District residents facing food insecurity or homelessness.

The initiative is part of NBC4’s “Food 4 Families” campaign, aimed at addressing hunger in the D.C., Maryland and Virginia region.

Miriam’s Kitchen typically serves around 500 people daily, with a dedicated team of about five people making meals from scratch. During the summer, volunteer numbers often decrease while demand increases, making these donated meals a significant relief.

Limani, known for its upscale Mediterranean cuisine and scenic views at The Wharf, took a different approach Tuesday. Chef Lonnie Zoeller and his team were busy in the kitchen preparing for a special order for Miriam’s Kitchen.

“We hope they feel like they’re in Greece,” said Nidia Clifton, Limani’s events director with a smile as they packed the meals.

This act of generosity is particularly special, as Limani is the first restaurant to donate fully catered meals to Miriam’s Kitchen since the pandemic and only the second ever to do so.

Chef Cheryl Bell of Miriam’s Kitchen highlighted the critical timing of these donations, noting the increase in need and the dip in volunteer numbers during the summer. The organization is dedicated to providing healthy meals to the unhoused food-insecure populations in D.C., and these contributions are invaluable.

“We are having a 40% increase in guests that we serve,” Bell said, “so donations are critical to the success of our program.”

The hope is that Limani’s efforts will inspire other restaurants to participate in similar initiatives.

“We feel very fortunate to be able to help others that are in need, and we find that this doesn’t happen very often,” Clifton said.

Limani has committed to donating catered meals every quarter, ensuring they will return to Miriam’s Kitchen within three months.

