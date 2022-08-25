Montgomery County

Up to 1,000 People Evacuated From Bethesda Apartment Building After Fire, Power Outage

The fire apparently sparked on the ninth floor of the Grosvenor House Apartments at 10101 Grosvenor Lane, Montgomery County fire officials said

By Carissa DiMargo

Montgomery County Fire (@mcfrsPIO)

As many as 1,000 people were evacuated from a 20-story apartment building in Bethesda, Maryland, Thursday afternoon after a fire in an electrical closet, fire officials said.

The fire apparently sparked on the ninth floor of the Grosvenor House Apartments at 10101 Grosvenor Lane in Bethesda, officials said. Montgomery County Fire & Rescue responded shortly after 12:30 p.m. and found smoke coming from the upper floors and lobby of the of the high-rise building.

Sprinklers were activated at the source of the fire, and firefighters were able to extinguish the flames, but heavy smoke spread to several floors of the building.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Pete Piringer, spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire & Rescue, said up to 1,000 people were evacuated from 400 apartments.

The apartment community had no power as of about 3:20 p.m., but residents were able to re-enter the south building about an hour later. Residents of the north building were still waiting for power to be restored.

Residents will not be about to reoccupy 30 apartments, Piringer said.

Local

Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia local news, events and information

PGPD 27 mins ago

13 Prince George's Officers Charged in Alleged Double-Dipping Scheme

gun violence 1 hour ago

Triple Shooting in DC Likely Linked to Earlier Shooting That Killed 2, Hurt 3: Police

No one was reported injured.

This article tagged under:

Montgomery CountyMaryland
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds LX News NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us