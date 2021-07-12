Unvaccinated Children Shouldn't Have to Wear Masks in Class, Some Virginia Parents Say

Some parents in Spotsylvania County, Virginia, are rallying Monday to try to convince the school board to let all students return to school in the fall without masks, regardless of their COVID-19 vaccination status.

Virginia’s health department has indicated it will follow new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that states vaccinated teachers and students don't need to wear masks inside school buildings. If so, it’s likely thousands of vaccinated students and teachers in Virginia will come back to the classroom without masks.

But the group of parents rallying in Spotsylvania County want mask restrictions lifted for everyone — including those who aren't vaccinated.

"We truly believe that the option of wearing the mask should be left up to parents and not the board or the state," rally organizer Amy Sudbeck said. Her 14-year-old son is not vaccinated.

While the mortality rate for children who contract COVID-19 is low, Sudbeck claims the negative impact of masks on their academic and social progress is high.

"Our schools are here for our children to learn and grow and thrive — and they’re not" Sudbeck said.

"I think everybody should be able to ditch the mask, I really do," said Pamela Beanum, who has middle and high school-age children. "Let them be free. Let them be kids because last year was horrible."

Other parents told News4 they are in favor of keeping their children masked in school.

"She’s fine wearing it so it doesn't bother me. She’s alright with it. I'm alright with it too," mother Kayla Taylor said. Her daughter will be in kindergarten.

"I definitely do not support children and teachers who have not been vaccinated to be unmasked. I believe everyone has a responsibility to be protected," Georgia Bouie said. She and her 14-year-old daughter are residents of Prince William County.

The chair of the school board told News4 the board will continue to follow guidance from the state's health department and they will consider adjusting the policy when

there is a change in recommended protocols.