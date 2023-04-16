‘Unthinkable Tragedy': Missing Girl Found Dead in Charles County

A 10-year-girl who was critically missing in Charles County, Maryland, was found dead Sunday, deputies say.

Maddelynn Wallace, who was on the autism spectrum and nonverbal, was found in a deep quarry in the area where she went missing, the Charles County Sheriff's Office said in an update on social media.

“Our deepest condolences and heartfelt prayers are with Maddelynn's family. Please pray for Maddelynn's family during this unthinkable tragedy,” the sheriff's office tweeted.

She was first reported missing Saturday at about 8:30 p.m. and was last seen on Turner Road in the Malcolm area of Waldorf.

Deputies worked with multiple agencies to look for her in wooded and gravel pit areas. They asked residents to search their yards, sheds and outdoor areas.

Deputies are continuing to investigate and do not suspect foul play.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for more updates.