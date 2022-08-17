University of Maryland Staff Member Believed to Have Monkeypox

The University of Maryland reported its first presumptive case of monkeypox Wednesday in an email sent out to students and employees.

A staff member believed to have the virus has taken all the necessary medical steps and is doing well, University Health Center Director Dr. Spyridon Marinopoulos said in a letter to the campus in College Park, Maryland.

Marinopoulos said the school has followed the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's guidance for cleaning and disinfecting.

The college is also working with the Prince George’s County Health Department, which is in charge of contacting people who have been around the staff member.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"As this disease continues to be present across the country and the world, it is likely we will experience MPX cases on campus," Marinopoulos said. "We are continuing to monitor the situation in partnership with our local and state health departments, and will communicate with you if additional guidance is required."

The warning comes after cases have started to appear at other universities with the upcoming school year fast approaching.

Georgetown University had its first presumptive case in late June, and school officials detailed safety measures similar to those now at the University of Maryland.

Ways to Prevent Getting Monkeypox

UMD recommends students and staff do the following to prevent contracting monkeypox:

Avoid close, skin-to-skin contact with people who have a rash that looks like monkeypox (MPX). Do not touch the rash or scabs of a person with MPX. Do not kiss, hug, cuddle or have sex with someone with MPX.

Avoid contact with objects and materials that a person with MPX has used. Do not share eating utensils or cups with a person with MPX. Do not handle, touch or share the bedding, towels, or clothing of a person with MPX.

Wash your hands often with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer, especially before eating or touching your face and after you use the bathroom.

Symptoms of Monkeypox

Symptoms of monkeypox can include fever, headache, muscle aches and backache, swollen lymph nodes, chills, exhaustion and a rash that can look like pimples or blisters that appear on the face, inside the mouth, and on other parts of the body, like the hands, feet, chest, genitals or anus.

What to Do If You Show Monkeypox Symptoms

Any students or staff who develop symptoms consistent with monkeypox can contact the University Health Center at 301.314.8184 or their own health care providers to report the symptoms and seek further guidance. Those who seek care through their own health care providers should also call the UHC at 301.314.8184 to report their case. People who have general questions about MPX may email healthconcerns@umd.edu.