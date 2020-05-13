Maryland

UnitedHealthcare Files to Enter Maryland Health Exchange

Now, there are two insurers who offer individual market health plans through the Maryland marketplace

By Associated Press

In this Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2012, photo, part of the UnitedHealth Group, Inc. campus is shown, in Minnetonka, Minn. UnitedHealth Group Inc. releases quarterly results before market opens Thursday April 16, 2015. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

UnitedHealthcare has filed to offer individual health plans in Maryland’s health care exchange next year, Gov. Larry Hogan announced Tuesday.

Now, there are two insurers who offer individual market health plans through the Maryland marketplace. They are CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield and Kaiser Permanente.

The governor says it’s more important than ever for Maryland residents to have access to health insurance options because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Nearly 159,000 people enrolled in private plans through the Maryland health insurance marketplace during the initial 2020 open enrollment period. Nearly 29,000 people have since enrolled during a special coronavirus open enrollment period, running through June 15.

Maryland’s health care exchange was established in 2011 as part of the federal Affordable Care Act.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

