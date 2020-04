The Federal Railroad Administration announced Friday that Union Station will close nightly from 11 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the request of Amtrak, according to a statement from the Department of Transportation.

Nightly closures will continue until the pandemic is quelled, DOT said.

MARC, VRE and Metro service will not be affected.

The closure will prevent entry but not exit from Union Station for passengers on trains arriving late.