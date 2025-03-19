‘Unfit': Student apartments in MD lack water, have power outages

A Hyattsville, Maryland, apartment building housing students from nearby colleges and universities has been determined “unfit” for residents by the city.

Students said they’d been without water and power in the high-rise building for multiple days.

Vie Towers told News4 the problem stems from the property’s electrical panel.

Residents say they’ve experienced low or no water pressure in their units coupled with power outages that occurred since at least Friday.

With elevators not working, residents have been forced to climb stairwells some say are dark and dangerous.

Hyattsville said its code compliance team went to the property Tuesday morning after receiving several complaints in the building. They posted green signs on the property declaring the building “unfit for human habitation.” The signs order the property be vacated and remain that way until provisions of the order are complied with or it has been withdrawn.

The city said it will fine the property $500 each day until the issues are fixed. The city said it can not mandate residents leave the apartment, but the notice served to make residents aware of the situation.

“Vie Towers experienced significant damage to the building’s main electrical panel, impacting mechanical system,” the company said in a statement to News4.

Vie Towers said to expedite solutions, it's currently installing a temporary generator to restore power to the mechanical systems while they await “necessary parts for permanent repairs.” The building added it’s already restored power to individual units so residents can have electricity.

Residents said students from the University of Maryland, Howard University and Prince George’s Community College live in the building.

“The most miserable thing is having to smell actual urine and feces in the hallways because some people are not able to flush their toilets. I think that’s very nasty, unhygienic and it’s just very unfit to live,” said Brooke, a senior at Howard.

Howard told News4 it's aware of the “challenges” at the building after a severe power outage Sunday. Building management is working to immediately restore services, to Howard's knowledge.

Howard has a lease agreement with property management to provide residential space for 45 students, the university said, and its student affairs team has been in “continuous communication” with the property management company. The team is currently on site to coordinate support services for Howard students, including alternative housing if needed.