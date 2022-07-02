Underfed Pitbull Left at Animal Service Center

An emaciated Pitbull was abandoned by a male suspect at the Prince William County Animal Services Center on June 30, the Prince William County Police wrote in a release.

Video surveillance footage shows a man in a light colored SUV parked in front of the center at 12:30 a.m., police said. He then exited the car while carrying the dog, attached a leather leash to the dog and the front door handle of the center. He then left the dog.

“The Pitbull was found to be emaciated and in poor health,” police said.

Police said the dog is tri-colored female Pitbull between one to two years-old. The suspect is a male with facial hair “last seen wearing a black short-sleeved shirt with a blue panel on the sides and a reflective stripe across the back and on the sleeves."

Sometime in the early morning, officials said the dog got loose and was located near the front of the building by construction workers

The Pitbull is currently receiving treatment at the center. Animal control officers are are seeking information from anyone who has information about the suspect.