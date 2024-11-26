Unclaimed $1M Powerball ticket purchased in Ashburn

Someone bought a Powerball ticket worth $1 million in Ashburn, Virginia, and the winner hasn’t come forward, lottery officials say.

The Powerball ticket worth $1 million was part of Monday night’s drawing and was purchased at the Harris Teeter store at 20070 Ashbrook Commons Plaza.

The winning numbers were 5-35-45-60-63, and the Powerball number was 12. The $1 million winner matched all five numbers but missed the Powerball number for the estimated $184 million jackpot.

The $1 million ticket was the only in the country to match the first five numbers.

Are you are the lucky millionaire? Virginia Lottery officials say you should immediately sign the back of the ticket to establish that it's yours. The winner has 180 days after the drawing to claim the prize.

Any store that sells a $1 million ticket receives a $10,000 bonus from the Virginia Lottery.