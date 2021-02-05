joint base andrews

Unauthorized Man Breaches Security at Joint Base Andrews, Gets on Aircraft

By NBCWashington Staff

Joint Base Andrews
NBCWashington

An unauthorized man got into Joint Base Andrews Thursday and got on to an aircraft, officials said.

The C-40 aircraft assigned to the 89th Airlift Wing “wasn’t tasked for a mission,” an official said. The 89th Airlift Wing serves the president, vice president, cabinet members and senior military officials.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Local

Raccoon 4 hours ago

Rabid Raccoon Sightings in Arlington Put Neighbors on Alert

SNOW 4 hours ago

Road Crews Prepare for Salting, Plowing

“I think everybody's taking this very seriously, and the acting secretary of the Air Force and the Air Force chief of staff are going to order the Air Force inspector general to fully investigate this issue,” Pentagon press secretary John Kirby told reporters on Friday. 

The man was unarmed and didn’t harm anyone, according to Joint Base Andrews. There’s no information linking him to extremist groups.

The man was detained, interviewed and given a federal summons for trespassing. He is in the Prince George's County, Maryland, jail awaiting transfer to Arlington County, Virginia, where he is wanted for failing to appear for a December hearing on a stolen vehicle charge from August.

The Arlington County sheriff identified him as 36-year-old Joseph Armstrong.

"The security of our installation is paramount," said Col. Roy Oberhaus, the vice wing commander of the 316th Wing at Joint Base Andrews. "This was a serious breach of security, and Joint Base Andrews is investigating the incident to determine how this happened so it doesn't happen again."

Additional security measures have been ordered at the base.

The incident occurred a day before President Joe Biden was due to fly from Andrews to Wilmington, Delaware, according to a schedule released by the White House. 

Joint Base Andrews in Maryland is about 14 miles southeast of D.C.

This article tagged under:

joint base andrews
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds U.S. & World Black History Month Health NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us