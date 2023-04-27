‘Unacceptable': 6 DC Fire and EMS Employees on Leave After Brawl on Camera

Six D.C. Fire and EMS workers were placed on leave for fighting while responding to an emergency call, authorities say.

Video posted to social media shows workers in uniform throwing punches. The clash occurred Tuesday night, the department said.

“The actions depicting in a video of the incident are completely unacceptable and do not reflect the behavior we require of our members,” DC Fire and EMS said in a statement Wednesday night.

The six workers were placed on administrative leave during a joint investigation with D.C. police, the fire department said.

It wasn’t immediately clear what sparked the brawl, whether anyone was seriously injured or whether anyone will face charges.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.