Umpires Give Fans Little Explanation on Failed Appeal Call in Nationals-Pirates

The Nationals fell to the Pittsburgh Pirates 8-7 in a chaotic back-and-forth game Wednesday afternoon that saw four lead changes, five home runs and one controversial run scored on a play Washington manager Davey Martinez wasn’t allowed to appeal.

In the top of the fifth, Martinez called on reliever Steve Cishek to get the Nationals out of a jam with two outs and runners on second and third. He faced Pirates third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes, who hit a low line drive to Josh Bell at first.

Bell caught the ball in the air and wisely threw it over to third base in an attempt to double up Jack Suwinski. Ehire Adrianza caught the ball, walked over to the bag, tagged Hoy Park — who was originally at second — and stepped on the third-base bag. The umpires called Park out, since he was tagged first, and declared the inning over.

That’s when things started to get messy. As the Nationals jogged back to their dugout, Pirates manager Derek Shelton came out to argue that the ball hit the ground before Bell caught it. The umpires conferred and decided he was wrong, informing both clubs that there were three outs and a run counted.

Martinez would’ve then been able to appeal that Suwinski never tagged up and should be called out, but by that time the Nationals had already left the field and the umpires invoked Rule 5.09(c)4 that states a team can’t appeal if “the pitcher and all infielders have left fair territory on their way to the bench or Clubhouse.”

“They deemed that Adrianza never touched the base, which he clearly did,” Martinez said in his pregame press conference, as aired on MASN. “He touched the runner and the base. So therefore, there was no appeal. They said the run scores in their judgement. We couldn’t appeal because we went off the field, being that they called an out. Inning’s over so what do you do? Stand on the field? No.

“Then, all of a sudden, when Shelton came out, they told Cishek to hold off. So there we stand with the run scored. I felt like we did everything right. We caught the ball, he threw it, he tagged the runner and the base. They said he didn’t touch the base.”

All the while, fans at the stadium and at home were trying to read lips and hand gestures to figure out what was going on. Six minutes after the play was made, second base umpire and crew chief Mark Wegner announced, “This is a rules check that the team cannot appeal after leaving the field,” before adding a few minutes later, “That is the correct ruling. The team may not appeal after the fielders leave the field.”

There was no explanation as to who was appealing, what was being appealed or why a run was showing up on the scoreboard. While their use of Rule 5.09(c)4 appeared to be correct, the umpires’ failure to communicate an explanation to the fans left even the broadcast booths guessing as they went into commercial after a nearly 10-minute delay.

However, the umpires ruled in their judgement that Adrianza didn't “intentionally” step on the bag. Had they determined his stepping on the bag to be intentional, the Nationals would’ve had the opportunity right there to pick which of the two baserunners they wanted to appeal and save the run. It was frustrating for Martinez, especially after a questionable obstruction call resulted in an extra-innings loss to the Philadelphia Phillies just 11 days prior.

“Let the league handle that whole mess,” Martinez said. “It’s getting a little bit annoying, honestly, and all of a sudden, they never see anything.”

“It’s happened a few times this week so it’s kind of frustrating. I’m not blaming that we lost the game because of one play, obviously. But it’s a big run in a one-run game, right?”