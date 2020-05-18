UMD Student Laid Off During Pandemic Develops Face Mask Finder

A University of Maryland student who was laid off from her job due to the coronavirus pandemic has created a tool to make it easier for people to find face masks in the D.C. area

Saba Tshibaka, 21, says when she lost her job as a restaurant server she sat on her front steps and thought about how she could help her community during the pandemic.

Tshibaka says she enjoys making face masks with her sewing machine and decided to launch a website to help entrepreneurs like herself.

FaceMaskDC.com helps people find local mask makers.

"One, it was really hard to get the word out about what I was doing and, two, there is a huge gap between the supply for facemasks and the people that needed it, the demand," Tshibaka said.

Her site also allows people to donate face masks.

"It’s important to me because masks in general should be accessible since they’re becoming a basic necessity. They should be accessible to everyone," she said.