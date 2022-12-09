Uber Eats Driver's Car Stolen at Gunpoint in Northeast DC

An Uber Eats driver says she’s lucky to be alive after her car was stolen at gunpoint in Northeast D.C. Thursday night.

As she got into her car at 2nd and L streets, three robbers demanded her keys.

“Get out,” one ordered.

“Stop! No! No!” she’s heard saying on dashboard camera video.

“Give me the f---ing keys,” the robber demanded.

“I’m not,” she replied.

The driver tried to run, but two of the robbers chased her and struggled with her for the keys.

They pressed a gun to her head, the driver told News4.

“They just kept saying, ‘We’re gonna kill her, we’re gonna kill her,’ like one of them was telling the other guy, ‘Just kill her, kill her,’” said the driver, who asked to remain anonymous.

“The knowledge of, like, there’s a gun here and I could die kind of hit me, and that’s when I threw the keys,” she said.

As the men drove away, they could be heard in the video talking to each other.

“Whoa, we just got a BM Sport,” one said.

“C’mon, cuz,” another said. “I got you, bro, chill.”

Now the driver is worried about paying her college tuition.

“It’s devastating, because if you don’t have a vehicle, you can’t make your money, and I don’t know, I’m just kind of at a loss,” she said.

She hopes someone will spot her car on the street with its unique stickers or perhaps recognize the robber’s face.

“I don’t know if maybe they’re going through some hard times, too, but violently assaulting somebody and taking away something that somebody worked so hard for is not the way to get back on your feet,” the driver said. “Like, this is not the way to bring yourself up.”

“The details of what this driver endured are truly terrifying, and we are reaching out to check in with her and offer support,” Uber said in a statement. “We have a dedicated team standing ready to assist police in their investigation.”

There have been 452 carjackings so far in D.C. this year, up 14% from this time last year, according to police.