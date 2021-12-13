Uber Driver With Leukemia Says Enraged Driver Cracked His Windshield, Spit on Him in DC

An Uber driver says he was the victim of a road rage attack while driving in Northwest D.C. Friday - an assault that left him with $1,600 worth of damage to his windshield and has made it more difficult for him to cover medical expenses.

Ulysses Tucker said he was on North Capitol and K streets NW on Dec. 10 when the driver of an SUV, apparently angry that he merged slowly in heavy traffic, got out of his car, spit on him and pounded violently on Tucker’s windshield.

“He tried to pull me out, but the seatbelt kept me in. And then when I said, ‘I got your tag number, I got your tag number,’ then he spit on me some more, went back to his vehicle and pulled off,” he said.

Tucker, a 66-year-old retired TV producer, was left with a cracked windshield. To make matters worse, he has leukemia and says he drives Uber to help him cover the cost of his treatments.

“I can’t really drive Uber with this damage,” he said. “It’s going to be about $1,600. [I can’t afford that], not right now.”

Tucker has provided authorities with the tag number, and police say they are trying to track the assailant down.

“Don’t be so angry,” Tucker said he would like to tell the suspect. “Take your time and you can’t have a chip on your shoulder.”