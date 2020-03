A civilian employee of the U.S. Naval Academy tested positive for the coronavirus Thursday, the Academy posted in a statement on its Facebook page Friday night.

The employee is currently in quarantine at home and is being treated by medical professionals, according to the Academy.

State health officials are investigating who the employee had contact with since contracting the virus, the Academy said.