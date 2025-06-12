Washington DC

U.S. marshal shoots man near DC convention center, sources say

The shooting investigation has shut down some roads near the Walter E. Washington Convention Center.

By Dominique Moody, News4 Reporter

A U.S. marshal shot a man near the convention center in downtown D.C. Thursday morning, two law enforcement sources told News4.

The shooting happened around 10 a.m. near 7th and L streets NW outside the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, sources said.

The man who was shot was seriously injured.

It's not yet clear what led up to the shooting and police have not said whether the man who was shot was suspected of a crime.

There was a large police presence at the scene and authorities have blocked off roads near the convention center.

Stay with News4 for updates to this developing story.

