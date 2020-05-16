U-Haul Driver Crashes Through Beltway Wall, Lands on Ramp

A U-Haul driver walked away uninjured after the truck nosedived through an interstate barrier and landed on a Beltway ramp in Fairfax County, Virginia, Saturday, police say.

Virginia State Police said the man driving the truck was in the process of leaving the U-Haul facility on Port Royal Road about 12:15 p.m. when he mistakenly hit the gas pedal instead of the brake.

The truck plunged through the retaining wall and crash landed onto the ramp from Braddock Road to southbound I-495.

State police said the driver's seat belt saved him from getting hurt.

A trooper charged him with reckless driving for failing to maintain control of the vehicle.