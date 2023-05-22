Police Investigate Suspicious Package After Crash Near White House

Authorities are investigating a suspicious package after a U-Haul truck crashed into a barrier near the White House on Monday.

The crash happened on the north side of Lafayette Square just before 10 p.m. Several blocks of H Street are shut down for the investigation, according to authorities.

U.S. Secret Service said one person is in custody.

"There were no injuries to any Secret Service or White House personnel and the cause and manner of the crash remain under investigation," the department said in release.

D.C. Fire and EMS and the Metropolitan Police Department are assisting in the investigation.

Took this photo of the White House and immediately heard a crash behind me.



Figured someone may have accidentally crashed until the U-Haul backed up and once again tried to break through the barriers.



Shoutout to the Secret Service Police for their quick response and action! pic.twitter.com/qIq3PbBJFj — Benjamin Berger (@BenB005) May 23, 2023

