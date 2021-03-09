Two Young Men Killed, 3 Hurt in Spotsylvania Crash

Two young men died and three others were seriously hurt after a crash Monday night in Spotsylvania County, officials say.

The ive young men, all 19 or 20, were in a 2005 Toyota Highlander when the SUV ran off the road, crashed into a tree and caught fire, the Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Department said Tuesday.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Deputies were dispatched at about 7:55 p.m. to the 7000 block of Smith Station Road.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

According to police, "several heroic citizens" helped pull as many people out of the burning SUV as they could.

Two of the men died at the scene; the other three were in critical condition at local trauma centers.

The names of the dead were not immediately released.

An investigation is underway but the driver appears to have been speeding, the sheriff's office said.

In a statement, Sheriff Roger Harris called the crash a tragedy and said he expressed "his deepest condolences" to the victims and their families.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.