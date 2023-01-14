Two Women Shot While Inside Uber on Georgia Avenue NW: Police

Two women inside an Uber were shot on Georgia Avenue NW early Saturday morning, authorities said.

Shots were fired at around 12:47 a.m. in the 3300 block of Georgia Ave NW, and D.C. police said the bullet passed through the door of the vehicle and struck the victims.

It was not clear if the women were the intended targets of the gunfire.

Police said the victims didn’t realize that they’d been hit at first. They were not transported by ambulance, but they did go to the hospital and are expected to survive their injuries.

A spokesperson from Uber told News4: “The senseless act of violence is sickening and we hope the injured riders recover quickly. We commend the driver for his quick action in getting help for the victims and are grateful he is uninjured.”

Authorities have not shared information on any suspects and have not made arrests.

Uber said it was in contact with the driver to offer support, and is working on getting in touch with the riders. They added that their public safety team is ready to assist law enforcement with the investigation.