Two Teens Shot in Stafford County

Two teenage boys were shot in Stafford County, Virginia, Thursday afternoon.

The boys were shot about 4 p.m. in the 3000 block of Parkway Boulevard near a playground and community pool.

One of the victims was shot in the back and flown to a hospital with serious injuries.

The other was shot in the leg and treated for minor injuries.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Detectives found three guns in the woods nearby. Deputies are interviewing suspects, the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said.

Two schools were locked down as a precaution.