Two suffer life-threatening injuries in horse-and-buggy, truck crash in St. Mary's County

A juvenile and an adult suffered life-threatening injuries when a horse and buggy and a truck crashed in St. Mary’s County on Sunday, the Sheriff’s office said.

The crash happened just before noon at the Point Lookout Road and Pin Cushion Road intersection in Leonardtown, Maryland, the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office and Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department said.

According to a preliminary investigation, the juvenile victim was driving the buggy, carrying three family members. The buggy was standing still at the intersection when the horse "unexpectedly reared and bucked," the Sheriff's office said.

"This action caused the buggy to enter Point Lookout Road, where it was subsequently struck by a southbound 2021 Toyota Tundra," authorities said.

Two of the people in the buggy were reported to be trapped underneath the crash and had to be extricated.

The juvenile and one adult passenger suffered life-threatening injuries and were taken to the University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center.

“Medevac was requested, but could not fly due to weather,” the fire department said.

Another adult and an infant were also taken to hospitals as a precaution. The occupants of the Toyota were not hurt.

The horse died at the scene.

The Sheriff's office said Route 5 and Pin Cushion Road were shut down for several hours for the investigation.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.