Rockville

Two People Seriously Injured in Rockville Crash

By Allison Hageman

NBC Universal, Inc.

Two people were seriously injured in a two-car crash in Rockville, Maryland, on Friday, authorities say.

The crash happened on Montrose Road near Interstate 270 at about 7:45 p.m. When Montgomery County Police and Fire arrived at the scene, they found one of the cars engulfed in flames.

The drivers of each car were removed and taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Photos show a black car with the front severely pressed in and damaged. The second car is pictured with orange paint and damage to the front with broken windows. It was not immediately clear which car caught on fire.

Montrose Road was briefly closed following the crash.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for more updates.

This article tagged under:

RockvilleMontgomery Countycrash
