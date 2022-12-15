Two People Flee Southeast DC Home After Burglars Impersonate FBI Agents During Home Invasion

Two Southeast D.C. residents fled their home when burglars broke into the building on Bay Street around 6 a.m. on Wednesday, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Those burglars claimed to be members of the FBI, and were wearing tactical gear and carrying flashlights and guns, according to the police report.

According to the MPD, "multiple armed suspects" forced their way into a home in the 1700 block of Bay Street SE with a crowbar while the people who lived there were still inside.

No shots were fired, but the burglars "used force" to steal a number of items, including phones and two safes, from the home, according to the police report. It was not immediately clear if anyone suffered injuries in the incident.

Two of the residents inside fled their home to contact the police, the MPD said.

The burglars left the scene of the crime in a silver Audi, license plate unknown.

Police are investigating the burglary.