Maryland

Two people dead after a shooting on Lake Drive in Waldorf

A shooting in Waldorf, Maryland early Friday morning left two men dead, according to police.

By Maggie More

WRC

A shooting in Waldorf, Maryland early Friday morning left two men dead, the Charles County Sheriff's Office said Saturday.

Just before 6 a.m. on Friday, police went to the 2500 block of Lake Drive to investigate reported gunshots.

When the officers arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds in the parking lot of an apartment complex.

That man, identified by police as 24-year-old Deangelo C’Quan Beale, was pronounced dead at the scene.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

The second man had been dropped off at a nearby hospital. Police linked that man, identified as 22-year-old Marquise Deontae Jackson, to the same shooting that killed Beale.

Jackson died at the hospital due to his gunshot wounds.

Maryland Jul 25, 2022

Woman Fatally Shot Outside Waldorf Apartment

Charles County Jan 14

17-Year-Old Shot, Killed While Walking Home in Waldorf: Sheriff

Charles County Apr 8, 2022

Man Charged With Killing Woman, 1-Year-Old in Waldorf Arson: Officials

It is not clear if the two men were linked because a third, unknown person shot both of them, or because there was a shootout between the two men.

"The shootings are not random," Charles County police said in the news release about the incident, but no other details have yet been made available.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Detective Bringley at 301-609-6499.

This article tagged under:

Marylandshooting
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our News Standards Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us