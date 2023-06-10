Two people dead after a shooting on Lake Drive in Waldorf

A shooting in Waldorf, Maryland early Friday morning left two men dead, the Charles County Sheriff's Office said Saturday.

Just before 6 a.m. on Friday, police went to the 2500 block of Lake Drive to investigate reported gunshots.

When the officers arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds in the parking lot of an apartment complex.

That man, identified by police as 24-year-old Deangelo C’Quan Beale, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second man had been dropped off at a nearby hospital. Police linked that man, identified as 22-year-old Marquise Deontae Jackson, to the same shooting that killed Beale.

Jackson died at the hospital due to his gunshot wounds.

It is not clear if the two men were linked because a third, unknown person shot both of them, or because there was a shootout between the two men.

"The shootings are not random," Charles County police said in the news release about the incident, but no other details have yet been made available.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Detective Bringley at 301-609-6499.