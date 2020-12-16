Two Organizations Bring Virtual Shopping Spree to Families in Ward 8

Hundreds of families in one of the communities hardest hit by the pandemic will be getting some holiday joy thanks to Monumental Sports and Martha’s Table. The two organizations teamed up to provide a virtual shopping spree for families in Ward 8.

The toys and other gifts arrived by the truckload at Martha’s Table in southeast D.C.

“D.C. and the whole country has been through such a challenging time this year, but our neighbors, especially those living in Ward 8, have been hit so hard and really have been so resilient throughout this and so many other challenges,” Ray Davidson, the director of development at Martha’s Table who oversees the project, said.

The gifts are made possible by donations, including $50,000 from the Monumental Sports Foundation.

“Martha’s Table can only do what it does because so many people across the D.C. metro area have stepped up to support us this year,” Davidson said. “It means so much to them to know that people believe in them and are looking out and care about their holiday experience.”

Martha’s Table has long been a cornerstone in many neighborhoods, providing food and other services. Since the pandemic hit, the need has been staggering.

“We went from supporting 2,000 neighbors a week to 2,000 neighbors a day,” Davidson said.

Because of COVID, families will be able to shop virtually and choose the items that best fit their needs. They can also just send a wish list and helpers will do their best to find it.

Martha’s Table will then have a drive thru pick-up for all of the gifts.