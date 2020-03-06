NEW YORK

Two Attendees at DC Conference Test Positive for Coronavirus, AIPAC Confirms

AIPAC confirms that two New Yorkers who attended the conference have tested positive for the coronavirus

By Anisa Holmes

Benjamin Netanyahu, Prime Minister of Israel seen speaking
Photo by Michael Brochstein/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Two people who recently attended a conference organized by the American Israel Public Affairs Committee in D.C. have tested positive for the coronavirus, said the organization on Friday evening.

AIPAC tweeted a statement confirming the cases at 5:30 p.m.

AIPAC is urging those who attended the conference to, "follow CDC guidelines and consult their health care providers if they feel ill or have medical questions."

The conference took place at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in D.C. from March 1-3. According to AIPAC's website, more than 18,000 people were expected to attend the conference.

AIPAC is working with the Westchester County Health Department and the D.C. Department of Health, which is coordinating with the CDC and the New York Health Department.

