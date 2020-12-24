Two Men Survive Delivery Truck Hijacking in Prince George's County, 100 Packages Stolen

The driver and passenger in a delivery truck were the targets of a brazen armed hijacking on the Beltway in Prince George’s County Thursday morning.

The two men were not physically injured, but 100 packages in the truck were stolen.

The victims were in a yellow freightliner box truck delivering packages throughout Maryland early Christmas Eve. They were working for a contract delivery service, and had just left a US Postal Service facility.

Maryland State Police said that at about 5 a.m., the pair were exiting Interstate 95 south to get on the inner loop of the Beltway near College Park, when two cars started flanking them.

One is believed to be a newer model of a black Dodge Durango, and the other a black, four-door Mercedes sedan.

The victims said the hijackers wore dark clothing, had their faces covered and displayed two guns that they used to force the truck driver off the road.

The victims told police they were then ordered, at gunpoint, to get into the back of the truck.

One hijacker drove the truck to another location and others unloaded it, before releasing the delivery crew and their truck.

Investigators want to hear from anyone who may have seen the yellow truck on the right shoulder of the Beltway between 4:30 and 5 a.m.

The contents of the truck and its value have not been disclosed.