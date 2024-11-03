Two men shot during traffic stop in deputy-involved shooting in Fredericksburg

A suspect and a bystander were shot after deputies attempted to arrest a wanted suspect during a traffic stop at a gas station on Saturday night in Fredericksburg, Virginia, according to police.

Spotsylvania County Street Crimes Task Force deputies tried to arrest a suspect during a traffic stop at a gas station on the 3000 block of Plank Road at 8:50 p.m. Lawrence D. Toler II of Woodford, Virginia is wanted out of Chesterfield, Virginia on multiple felony warrants.

When deputies approached Toler's vehicle, the 37-year-old attempted to flee the scene and backed into a deputy's vehicle.

Toler then pointed a firearm at a deputy and multiple deputies discharged their service weapons. Toler was shot along with a bystander who was standing outside of the gas station. The bystander was an adult male.

Toler and the bystander were transported to a nearby hospital. The bystander was treated for minor injuries and has since been released. Toler is being treated for life-threatening injuries.

Police say that a firearm was found in Toler's vehicle. No law enforcement officers or other individuals were injured in the incident.

At the request of the Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office, the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation Culpeper Field Office is now investigating the incident.

The investigation remains ongoing at this time, according to a press release. Once state police completes its investigation, the criminal investigative file will be turned over to the Fredericksburg Commonwealth’s Attorney for review and adjudication.

Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation at 540-829-7400 or bci.culpeper@vsp.virginia.gov.