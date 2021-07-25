Two Men Killed in Overnight Shootings in Prince George's County

Two people were killed this weekend in overnight shootings in Prince George’s County.

The first shooting took place just before midnight on Saturday, in a Fort Washington neighborhood so quiet “honestly, you can hear a pin drop,” resident Darnell Martin said.

In the 6800 block of Cherryfield Road, police found a man dead outside a home.

“Never is there any loud noise or police coming by,” Martin said about the neighborhood. “Everybody might not know everyone by first names, but we all speak to one another.”

A few hours later, another man died after a shooting in the 4500 block of Silver Hill Road near the Suitland Metro station. Police determined it was a crime scene after the victim walked into a local hospital for treatment but did not survive his injuries.

“You know, the powers that be within the county and state need to take a little bit better steps to protect our tomorrows because right now it’s literally spiraling out of control,” resident Todd Mullins said.

Police have not released suspect information or motives in either of the shootings.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.