Two men killed, another hurt in Northeast DC shooting

Two men are dead and another is injured after a shooting in Northeast D.C. on Sunday, police say.

Shots broke out at a residential building on Minnesota Avenue just after 1 p.m.

D'andre Williams, 29, died at the scene, D.C. police said. He was from Waldorf, Maryland.

First responders took two other people who were shot to a hospital, where one of them died. Police identified him as 24-year-old D'ontae Bryant of Northeast.

The current condition of the third man who was shot is unknown at this time.

Police haven't given information yet about a potential suspect or suspects in the shooting.

Investigators said anyone with information can call (202) 727-9099 or text tips to 50411.