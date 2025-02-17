Washington DC

Two men killed, another hurt in Northeast DC shooting

By Paul Wagner, News4 Reporter

A 12-year-old boy was shot on Jay Street NE, in the same neighborhood where a man was killed and another was injured over the weekend. News4’s Paul Wagner reports. 
NBC Washington

Two men are dead and another is injured after a shooting in Northeast D.C. on Sunday, police say.

Shots broke out at a residential building on Minnesota Avenue just after 1 p.m.

D'andre Williams, 29, died at the scene, D.C. police said. He was from Waldorf, Maryland.

First responders took two other people who were shot to a hospital, where one of them died. Police identified him as 24-year-old D'ontae Bryant of Northeast.

The current condition of the third man who was shot is unknown at this time.

Police haven't given information yet about a potential suspect or suspects in the shooting.

Investigators said anyone with information can call (202) 727-9099 or text tips to 50411.

Washington DCCrime and CourtsGun violence
