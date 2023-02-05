Two Men Charged After Foot Chase in Frederick County

Two men are in custody and one juvenile is facing charges after a foot chase in Frederick County, Maryland, on Saturday, authorities say.

Xavier Kimel Mason, 23, and Jamari Elijah Smith, 19, both from Annapolis, are facing drug-related charges, according to the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office. The juvenile’s charges were not immediately released.

The chase happened at about 3:20 p.m. when deputies recognized the suspects walking on Eaglehead Drive. Deputies gave commands for them to stop, but the suspects fled instead, causing deputies to run after them.

Mason was quickly detained, deputies said. Another suspect was found in a wooded area between Yeagertown Road and Jordan Boulevard.

The third suspect was found hiding in a container in the backyard in the 5700 block of Meyer Avenue by the Maryland State Police.

The Sheriff’s Office said they seized approximately 150 capsules of illegal drugs.

The two adult suspects were taken to the Frederick County Adult Detention Center.