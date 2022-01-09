Two Killed When Car Crashes Into Maryland Transit Bus

Two people were killed when their vehicle struck a Maryland Transit Administration bus in Pikesville, Baltimore County police said.

Authorities said a 2017 Nissan Altima traveling eastbound Thursday on Old Court Road crashed into a stopped MTA bus, police said.

The Baltimore Sun reports that the driver of the Nissan, 51-year-old Komonti Wilmer, was pronounced dead at the scene. His passenger, Mendy Wimbrey, 48, was transported to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Medics took the bus driver to an area hospital to treat what appeared to be minor injuries, police said.

Baltimore County’s Police Crash Team is investigating factors that may have contributed to the crash.