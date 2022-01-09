Maryland

Two Killed When Car Crashes Into Maryland Transit Bus

By Associated Press

ambulance-shutterstock_1126685821
Shutterstock

Two people were killed when their vehicle struck a Maryland Transit Administration bus in Pikesville, Baltimore County police said.

Authorities said a 2017 Nissan Altima traveling eastbound Thursday on Old Court Road crashed into a stopped MTA bus, police said.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The Baltimore Sun reports that the driver of the Nissan, 51-year-old Komonti Wilmer, was pronounced dead at the scene. His passenger, Mendy Wimbrey, 48, was transported to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Medics took the bus driver to an area hospital to treat what appeared to be minor injuries, police said.

Local

Virginia 27 mins ago

VCU Restarting Its Minority Political Leadership Institute

transportation 3 hours ago

Battle Over White's Ferry Continues, More Than a Year Later

Baltimore County’s Police Crash Team is investigating factors that may have contributed to the crash.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

MarylandBaltimore County
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us