Two Killed in Separate DC Shootings Overnight

Two men were killed in separate shootings in the District late Thursday night.

The first shooting happened just before 11 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of Chesapeake Street SE, near the Maryland border. Police found the victim had been shot in the abdomen. He died at the scene.

Just minutes later, someone called police and said they'd found a person who was dead in the 3000 block of Buena Vista Terrace SE. Police arrived to find another man who'd been shot to death. Police aren't sure yet when that shooting happened.

The two crime scenes are about three miles apart. Police said there's nothing to connect the two shootings right now.

The victims' names and ages have not yet been released.