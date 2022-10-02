Northwest DC

Two Juveniles Sought in Car Theft With Child Inside in Northwest DC: Police

The suspect dumped the car with the child safely in the back nearby on Irving Street, D.C. police said.

By Jared Herr

Police lights
Getty Images

Two minors were involved with stealing a running car that had a child inside in Northwest D.C., according to police. 

Of the juveniles, only one got into the black Jeep Cherokee at around 1:13 p.m. while it was running on Georgia Avenue NW and Kenyon Street NW, authorities said. 

The child was evaluated on the scene and was uninjured, according to authorities. 

Police are still looking for the suspects. 

News4 is working to learn more about this developing story.

Northwest DC
