power outage

Two Hurt While Working on Power Line Under UMD Campus

By Briana Trujillo

NBC Washington

Two people were hurt while “performing power line relocation work” for the Purple Line at the University of Maryland Wednesday morning. Power was out in several buildings and later restored around 7:30 p.m.

At approximately 7:30 a.m., Purple Line Spokesman Ray Feldmann said “Kelly Electric, a Purple Line contractor, was performing power line relocation work inside an underground manhole on the University of Maryland campus.”

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Two Kelly Electric employees came in contact with a live electrical feeder inside the manhole and were transported to local hospitals, Feldmann said. 

Local

Capital Turnaround 1 hour ago

New Music Venue Opening in a Church Near Navy Yard

The News4 Rundown 2 hours ago

Local 6-Year-Old Heads to National Golf Tournament: The News4 Rundown

He did not elaborate on their conditions. 

“Safety is the first priority for the Purple Line. The incident is under investigation,” Feldmann said. 

The UMD Police Department published a list of affected buildings. They said in a tweet at 7:41 p.m. that power had been restored.

This article tagged under:

power outageUniversity of Marylandpurple line
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us