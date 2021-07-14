Two Hurt While Working on Power Line Under UMD Campus

Two people were hurt while “performing power line relocation work” for the Purple Line at the University of Maryland Wednesday morning. Power was out in several buildings and later restored around 7:30 p.m.

At approximately 7:30 a.m., Purple Line Spokesman Ray Feldmann said “Kelly Electric, a Purple Line contractor, was performing power line relocation work inside an underground manhole on the University of Maryland campus.”

Two Kelly Electric employees came in contact with a live electrical feeder inside the manhole and were transported to local hospitals, Feldmann said.

He did not elaborate on their conditions.

“Safety is the first priority for the Purple Line. The incident is under investigation,” Feldmann said.

The UMD Police Department published a list of affected buildings. They said in a tweet at 7:41 p.m. that power had been restored.