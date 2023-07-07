Two French bulldogs stolen at gunpoint in DC have been reunited with family, police say

A pair of French bulldogs stolen in Washington, D.C., have been reunited with their family, police say.

The dogs, named Uno and Cartier, were stolen at gunpoint about 10:30 a.m. Monday while on a walk on the Unit block of V Street SW, D.C. police said.

Two men jumped out of a dark-colored Infiniti, pointed a gun at the victim, and then fled the scene with Uno and Cartier, police said on Monday.

Minutes before, a suspect had assaulted a different victim near Maine Avenue and 7th Street SW and attempted to take a dog from them, police said.

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Suppression Division found Uno and Cartier for sale on social media, police said in a statement.

D.C. police fabricated a deal and were able to recover the animals.

Uno and Cartier were reunited with their family and are in good health, police said.

The case remains under investigation. No arrests have been announced.