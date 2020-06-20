shooting

Two Dead, One Injured in Prince George's Shooting

Chester police lights
NBC10

Stock image

" data-ellipsis="false">

Two men are dead and one woman is seriously injured after being shot early Saturday morning in Prince George's County.

Police said that they responded to a call of a shooting on the 3800 block of St. Barnabas Road behind Iverson Mall in Marlow Heights. The two men were found dead when police arrived and the woman had been shot in the head, but was conscious and talking.

She made her way down the road and was later transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Local

Black Lives Matter 9 hours ago

Demonstrators Topple, Burn Statue of Confederate General Near DC Police Headquarters

Black Lives Matter 10 hours ago

Dozens of Marches Across DC Commemorate Juneteenth

Police say this does not appear to be a random act.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates.

This article tagged under:

shooting
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Health Changing Minds Safe at Home U.S. & World Investigations NBC4 Responds The Scene NBCLX Community Harris' Heroes Vote: Polls & Trivia Traffic
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us