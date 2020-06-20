Two Dead, One Injured in Prince George's Shooting

Two men are dead and one woman is seriously injured after being shot early Saturday morning in Prince George's County.

Police said that they responded to a call of a shooting on the 3800 block of St. Barnabas Road behind Iverson Mall in Marlow Heights. The two men were found dead when police arrived and the woman had been shot in the head, but was conscious and talking.

She made her way down the road and was later transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Police say this does not appear to be a random act.

