Two Dead After Shooting in Northwest DC

D.C. Police said they are searching for a silver Chevy Cobalt with tinted windows and Maryland rear tags, but no front tags

Two people died Sunday after a shooting in Northwest D.C., police confirmed. 

Officers were called at 3:38 p.m. to the 100 block of Q Street NW for reports of two people shot. The victims were found not conscious or breathing and were transported to a hospital, police said.

More information about the circumstances of the shooting or the victims was not immediately available. 

D.C. police said they are searching for a silver Chevy Cobalt with tinted windows and Maryland rear tags, but no front tags.

A third shooting victim walked into a local hospital, but it is unclear if their injuries are related to the Q Street NW shooting, authorities said.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

