Two Charles County Sheriff's Deputies Shot in Waldorf

Two Charles County Sheriff’s deputies were shot Monday in Waldorf, a spokesperson for the department confirmed.

The officers were shot and seriously injured in the 6300 block of Josephene Road around 3:30 p.m.

A law enforcement source told News4 the officers were serving a warrant at a home when a person fired at the officers and then barricaded themselves in the home.

Both officers were flown to a shock trauma center in Baltimore. Their conditions are not currently known.

The shooter remains barricaded as of 6:10 p.m.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.