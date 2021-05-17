Two Charles County Sheriff's Deputies Shot in Waldorf

Two Charles County Sheriff’s deputies were shot Monday in Waldorf, a spokesperson for the department confirmed.
The officers were shot and seriously injured in the 6300 block of Josephene Road around 3:30 p.m.
A law enforcement source told News4 the officers were serving a warrant at a home when a person fired at the officers and then barricaded themselves in the home.
Both officers were flown to a shock trauma center in Baltimore. Their conditions are not currently known.
The shooter remains barricaded as of 6:10 p.m.
This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.