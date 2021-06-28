Two Bystanders Shot During Argument Between Suspect, Employees Outside DC Lounge

Two people were shot Sunday a few blocks south of Dupont Circle in Northwest D.C. after the gunman got into a dispute with the employees of a lounge, police said.

Officers responded to the 1200 block of Connecticut Avenue NW at 10 p.m. for reports of gunshots. Two Maryland residents were shot, suffered injuries that were not life-threatening and taken to the hospital, according to D.C. Police.

“We know the suspect is brazen. His actions were incredibly heinous,” Second District Commander Duncan Bedlion said. “He was firing into an area where there was a crowd.”

D.C. Police said the victims were not the intended targets of the shooting.

In surveillance video posted by police, the shooter can be seen firing two shots and walking away. Authorities said the suspect is wanted for assault with a dangerous weapon and was last seen walking northbound toward the 1300 block of Connecticut Avenue.

The address listed on the police report corresponds to Rosebar Lounge, near several popular nightlife spots near Dupont Circle.

More details about the argument that took place before the shooting were not provided.

Anyone with knowledge of the incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text a tip to 50411.