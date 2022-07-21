Twitter offers mixed reactions to Kyler Murray’s massive extension originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Kyler Murray secured a major bag on Thursday, but the reaction to his payday was more of a mixed bag.

The former No. 1 overall draft pick reportedly inked a five-year, $230.5 million extension with the Arizona Cardinals that will keep him under contract through the 2028 season. The deal will make him the second-highest-paid quarterback in the NFL in 2022, trailing only Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

News of the extension was music to the ears of Murray’s teammates, along with a contingent of Cardinals fans, after months of speculation about his future in Arizona:

Mood 🎊🍾 Congrats My Boy 💰 pic.twitter.com/4dhPeuPPbO — Hollywood Brown (@Primetime_jet) July 21, 2022

Kyler Murray getting the bag he deserves ð®âð¨ MY QB1 https://t.co/eWtQAfG3cj pic.twitter.com/RJJ4zBd86m — cam (@ivalleycam) July 21, 2022

With such a massive contract, other Twitter users were reminded of the choice Murray made between playing baseball with the Oakland A’s or heading to the NFL:

"Billy, this is Kyler Murray. He's an elite athlete and fielder with plus power. His flaw is that the Arizona Cardinals are going to pay him half a billion dollars to play football." https://t.co/gMhiSL2sBI pic.twitter.com/2FxRSTtPXN — Andrew Joseph (@AndyJ0seph) July 21, 2022

Kyler Murray in contract negotiations



pic.twitter.com/DifUk4lfqa — BetMGM ð¦ (@BetMGM) July 21, 2022

Kyler Murray should absolutely tweet a video of him taking batting practice today just to send the interwebs into a frenzy. — Eddie Radosevich (@Eddie_Rado) July 21, 2022

Not everyone was feeling quite as happy for Murray, or the Cardinals for that matter.

Some people were perplexed by the direction the Cardinals were going:

I want someone to explain the Arizona Cardinals to me. Not that the Kyler contract is bad, or the wrong decision. But explain what they are to me in 5 minutes or less.



I challenge anyone to actually do it. — Robert Mays (@robertmays) July 21, 2022

Kyler Murray this season pic.twitter.com/JWHMWkQbXf — Blake Garman (@FrostedBlakes34) July 21, 2022

Others turned their attention to Murray’s money figure compared to other players, especially those who are in line for new deals in the near future:

the Mahomes contract just gets better by the day for the Chiefs — Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) July 21, 2022

Burrow and Herbert getting ownership equity https://t.co/QiRqNcSOCv — kyle (@knicks_tape99) July 21, 2022

Lamar when he sees the Kyler Murrayâs contract extension: pic.twitter.com/JdaDncwsqu — Rosa Parksâ Burner Account (@Rosasburner) July 21, 2022

And lastly, not even $230.5 million can stop short jokes:

Kyler Murray on the way to sign heâs contract pic.twitter.com/xwEinnGodm — nathaniel (@valleyboyzz_) July 21, 2022

Monster contract extension is expected for Kyler Murray.RIP Cardinals pic.twitter.com/0EWZcfaIl9 — CleWest (@erjmanlasvegas) July 21, 2022

If Murray wanted to pull a Kevin Durant, he could ask those people how tall their money stacks…